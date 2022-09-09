Tonali the latest to sign new Milan deal

WATCH Sampdoria v AC Milan LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 22-year-old, who joined from Brescia in September 2020 on an initial loan basis, has agreed a new five-year contract.

Milan head coach Stefano Pioli recently confirmed the club was in talks over extending the stay of Tonali, who is reported to have doubled his salary with his fresh terms.

Tonali has played 84 times for the Rossoneri since arriving, a tally bettered only by Franck Kessie (86), Rafael Leao (87), Theo Hernandez and Alexis Saelemaekers (both 89).

The 22-year-old has made exactly 100 appearances in Serie A. Among players with 100 or more appearances in the competition, Tonali is the youngest of them.

Milan announced the new contract on its official website on Saturday (AEST), a day after fellow midfielder Rade Krunic extended his stay with the club until 2025.

Forward Leao is also in discussions over a new deal with Milan, which has started its Scudetto defence with three wins and two draws from the opening five games.