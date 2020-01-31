One year after joining AC Milan, Krzysztof Piatek is bound for the Bundesliga, signing a long-term deal with Hertha Berlin, and the Polish striker isn't the first number nine to cut his San Siro stay short in recent times.

Wearing AC Milan's number nine comes with heavy expectations, but there appears to be something more sinister which comes with the iconic shirt in recent years.

Since club great Pippo Inzaghi left Milan in 2012, not one of the eight strikers to wear the number nine in the years to follow have stayed for more than one year.

Here are the other forwards who succumbed to AC Milan's poisoned chalice:

Alexandre Pato

Alexandre Pato was the first man to inherit Inzaghi's jersey, and the number nine curse, at the end of the 2011-2012 season. At the time, the Brazilian had been at Milan for five years and was hoping to cement himself as the main man upfront.

It didn't take long for the curse to take hold, Pato enduring a frustrating run of injuries before joining Corinthians six-months later.

Alessandro Matri

Alessandro Matri was brought back to Milan in August 2013 after an impressive three-year spell at Juventus. with the number nine on his back, fans had high hopes for the Italy international, but the move was a bust.

Matri scored one league goal in six months, before being loaned to four seperate clubs in two seasons.

Fernando Torres

When Liverpool great Fernando Torres became AC Milan's number nine in August, 2014, he said he wanted his "shirt to rank alongside [Marco] Van Basten, [George] Weah, and [Fillippo Inzaghi]."

His two-year loan deal was cut short five months later, as Torres re-joined boyhood club Atletico Madrid.

Luiz Adriano

Luiz Adriano's scintillating form for Shakhtar Donesk earned him a five-year deal at AC Milan, but unfortunately for the Brazilian, things did not pan out the way he had hoped.

The striker was shipped off to Spartak Moscow after four goals in 33 Serie A appearances.

Gianluca Lapadula

Lapadula scored 30 goals in 43 appearances for Pescara in 2015-2016, earning him a move to the San Siro to be AC Milan's new number nine. Once the 29 year-old put on the number nine jersey, the goals dried up and he left for Genoa one year later.

Andre Silva

In 2017, AC Milan forked out $A62 million to sign Andre Silva on a five-year deal, before shipping the Portuguese international off to Sevilla on loan one year later. Once his loan stint in Spain was up, Silva was off to Eintracht Frankfurt on a two-year loan deal, as part of a swap deal for Ante Rebic.

Gonzalo Higuain

AC Milan fans were salivating when the club brought in star Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan in 2018. Much like his predecessors on this list, things quickly unravelled for the Argentine after pulling on the increasingly infamous Rossoneri number nine shirt.

Five months after the fanfare of his arrival, Higuain was off to the Premier League fora loan spell with Chelsea.