The big four collide in Serie A this weekend

Juventus’s eight-year stranglehold on the league title is slipping, with a squad of superstars struggling to adjust to life under manager Maurizio Sarri.

While ‘Sarri Ball’ struggles to get rolling in Turin, Inter Milan looks rejuvenated under former Juve boss Antonio Conte, with the club top of the league after 14 games.

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku have struck up one of Europe’s most formidable attacking partnerships and if they can keep firing, the Scudetto could be headed back to Milan this season.

Both teams will have their title credentials put to the test, with Inter at home to Roma, while Juventus takes on third placed Lazio looking for its seventh-straight league win.

Inter Milan v Roma

Saturday 7 December from 6.45am (AEDT) on beIN 1

Since its 2-1 defeat to Juventus in October, Inter has regrouped spectacularly with five wins games on the bounce to go top of the league.

The doubters still believe Inter won’t sustain its title tilt all season, and Antonio Conte’s side will be hoping for a big win over Roma on Saturday morning to silence the critics once and for all.

Beating Roma won’t be easy, but with Romelu Lukaku and Lautauro Martinez in this sort of form, Antonio Conte’s could make a big statement to the rest of the league.

Lazio v Juventus

Sunday 8 December from 6.45am (AEDT) on beIN 1

The league’s best attack takes on its best defence when Juventus heads to the Stadio Olimpico to face Lazio on Sunday morning (AEDT).

Cirio Immobile has been on a tear this season, with 17 goals in 14 games, and Lazio’s goal machine will need to be at his best to break down a Juventus side has only conceded 12 goals in 2019-2020.

Sunday’s clash promises to be a cracker, with Lazio chasing its seventh-consecutive win against a Juventus side which remains unbeaten this season.

After last week’s 2-2 draw against Sassuolo, Juventus can ill afford to lose more ground on Inter, while Lazio could move within three points of Juve with a win in the nation’s capital.