Spalletti throws gauntlet down to players

Luciano Spalletti challenged his Inter players to prove they have the gumption to "wear the shirt" as Serie A's Champions League race goes to the wire after their 4-1 dismantling by Napoli.

Inter was comprehensively outclassed by Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli at Stadio San Paolo, only becoming a genuine threat in attack once it was already 3-0 down away from home.

Piotr Zielinski's stunner was added to by a Dries Mertens header and Fabian Ruiz's brace, with Mauro Icardi's consolation coming via a late penalty.

Inter could have confirmed Champions League qualification with victory, but failure on that front means it heads into the final game of the season just a point ahead of bitter rival AC Milan.

Spalletti's side faces relegation-battler Empoli at home in its season closer and the manager has challenged his players.

"It's a final for us, we need to be ready to play it," Spalletti said. "We need to maintain the composure of those who know how to assess things.

"The team played poorly [against Napoli], but our destiny is in our own hands. We need to take to the pitch to win because it's a crucial match for us, we'll either be in or out.

"We need to have the substance, composure and strength that an Inter side should have. You have to know how to withstand this kind of pressure if you wear this shirt."