Spalletti shelving Napoli's contract talks

Napoli appears destined to clinch a first league title since the Diego Maradona era, having built a huge 13-point lead over nearest rival Inter.

Among teams in Europe's top five leagues, only Bayern Munich (one) has lost fewer games across all competitions than Napoli (two) this season.

The clash with Cremonese on Monday (AEDT) marks the start of a key period in the Partenopei's season, with the first leg of a Champions League last-16 tie against Eintracht Frankfurt to come on February 22 (AEDT).

Spalletti's contract with Napoli expires at the end of this season, although the club reportedly has the option to trigger a 12-month extension.

Asked about his future at a pre-match press conference, Spalletti said: "My contract is a tiny detail within a great occasion.

"If we want to create problems for ourselves then let's talk about my contract, or the players'. These talks create problems.

"Let's only think about tomorrow, we eat with the present. Everyone has a desire for the future but it comes through the present and we must succeed by focusing on the game."

Napoli has won its past eight home Serie A games and is bidding to record a ninth successive win on its own turf for the first time since September 2016.

While Napoli's sizeable advantage in the standings has supporters discussing when, rather than if, the team might wrap up the title, Spalletti is uninterested in such debates.

"If we project ourselves beyond the Cremonese game we create problems," he said.

"I hear things about how many points are enough, how many we still need, then I'm not good at reckoning and you'll be angry with us.

"Even I wouldn't have expected these points and this gap, like everyone else."