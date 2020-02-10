SPAL appoints Di Biagio to replace Semplici

Di Biagio, 48, spent six years in charge of Italy's Under-21s before resigning last June and was caretaker boss of the country's senior team for two friendlies in 2018.

He will take his first SPAL training session and be formally presented at a media conference.

SPAL sacked Semplici – which led it to two promotions – earlier in the day, as it sits bottom of Serie A having lost five of its last six league matches.

Il primo allenamento di Mister Di Biagio al Centro Sportivo “G.B. Fabbri”!⚪🔵⁣

⁣#MaiSola #ForzaSPAL pic.twitter.com/nXr66Pszer — SPAL (@spalferrara) February 10, 2020

His last game was a 2-1 home loss to Sassuolo, with Di Biagio's first fixture to be an away clash with Lecce.

Di Biagio won 31 caps in a playing career that saw him represent the likes of Roma and Inter at club level.