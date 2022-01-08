Serie A to reduce crowds as COVID-19 cases soar

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Italy's spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached unprecedented levels in the country, with 219,430 new cases confirmed on Saturday (AEDT), surpassing records set in midweek, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi has reportedly expressed his concerns to Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina, with the government worried about a lack of adhering to safety and social distancing measures within stadiums.

Capacity at open-air sports events was reduced from 75 per cent to 50 per cent in December by the Italian government, while four of 10 scheduled games on Friday (AEDT) were called off after restrictions imposed by local health authorities.

According to reports in Italy, Serie A clubs have now voted to only permit 5000 spectators into stadiums for a period covering two rounds of fixtures.

The Supercoppa Italiana between Inter Milan and Juventus at San Siro on 13 January (AEDT) will not be affected.