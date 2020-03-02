Serie A set for more schedule uncertainty

A Prime Ministerial Decree on Sunday outlined restrictions imposed on sporting events across the country until 8 March , with a knock-on effect for Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

The decree extended the ban on "sporting activities" in the regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna, along with the provinces of Savona and Pesaro-Urbino, with Serie A announcing earlier that an emergency assembly has been called for Wednesday to discuss the ramifications.

Juventus confirmed its Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against rival Milan will go ahead but fans from the aforementioned regions are not permitted to attend.

The champion's Derby d'Italia against Inter was one of five Serie A fixtures postponed over the weekend, with the games having originally been scheduled to take place behind closed doors before being moved to 13 May.

However, that decision has since been cast into doubt with the clubs seemingly not having agreed to the scheduling.

A sixth game, Sampdoria's clash with Hellas Verona, which was due to take place on Monday was also called off, while the Coppa Italia final was moved back by a week to May 20.

The virus has reportedly infected more than 1,600 people in Italy, with 34 having died.