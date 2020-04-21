Serie A determined to finish 2019-2020 season

The league was suspended indefinitely in March due to COVID-19 and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has already stated that the 2019-2020 campaign will not resume until the health and safety of all concerned can be guaranteed.

Italy's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora is hoping to confirm a May 4 date for the return to Serie A training as soon as possible, with the current restrictions on movement and outdoor activities set to end on May 3.

There have been reports that seven clubs, including Torino and Sampdoria, are against the resumption of the campaign but Lega Serie A released a statement on Tuesday (AEST).

"The Lega Serie A Council that met today unanimously confirmed its intention to complete the 2019-2020 season, if the government allows it to take place in full compliance with the rules for the protection of health and safety," a statement from Italy's top flight read.

"The resumption of sporting activity, in the so-called Phase 2, will take place in accordance with the regulations laid out by FIFA and UEFA, with the decisions of the FIGC as well as in compliance with the medical protocols for the protection of footballers and all professionals."

While a May 4 return to training has been mentioned, Spadafora said a resumption of football was not necessarily on the cards.

"Right now, I can't confirm neither the resumption of training on May 4 or the season," he told Tg2 Post. "Sport isn't just football or Serie A. Serie A's an economic industry, but we're also focusing on the football side.

"On Wednesday I'll meet the FIGC, who will present its training protocol. We'll evaluate it together.

"We have to understand if football's ready to restart training. I'll evaluate it very carefully, but it mustn't give the illusion that resuming training means resuming the campaign."

Defending champion Juventus was a point clear of Lazio through 26 games when the league was postponed last month.