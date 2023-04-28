Serie A confirms new Napoli–Salernitana time

WATCH Napoli v Salernitana LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Partenopei had been set to play on Saturday, but will now take to the pitch at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday instead, from 11pm AEST.

The move comes with Luciano Spalletti's side poised to win the Scudetto if Lazio fails to beat Inter Milan at San Siro during an earlier kick-off the same day (8:30pm AEST).

Serie A's decision to postpone the fixture, however, has forced a further reshuffle for Napoli's fixture list, with its game against Udinese also affected.

Originally due to take place on Wednesday (AEST), the game will now be played two days later on Friday (AEST), in what could be Napoli's first game as champion.

It also means Udinese has suffered a further postponement of its own, with its clash against Sampdoria delayed by a day from a week on Monday (AEST) to the week after.