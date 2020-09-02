Serie A announces mouth-watering season schedule

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic on board, Milan kicks off the campaign with a favourable-looking opening that sees home games with Bologna and Spezia sandwich a trip a Crotone, though the derby with Inter and a clash against Roma at San Siro follow.

Lazio will be the last visitors to Milan of 2020 on December 23, while the Rossoneri hosts Juventus in early January in one of six matches – which include a visit from Atalanta – that month.

The schedule, published on September 2, is subject to change.

Key fixtures:

Matchday 2 - Roma v Juventus

Matchday 3 - Juventus v Napoli

Matchday 4 - Inter v Milan

Matchday 5 - Milan v Roma

Matchday 7 - Lazio v Juventus

Matchday 8 - Napoli v Milan

Matchday 10 - Juventus v Torino

Matchday 14 - Milan v Lazio

Matchday 16 - Milan v Juventus

Matchday 18 - Inter v Juventus

Matchday 19 - Milan v Atalanta

Matchday 21 - Juventus v Roma

Matchday 22 - Napoli v Juventus

Matchday 23 - Milan v Inter

Matchday 24 - Roma v Milan

Matchday 26 - Juventus v Lazio

Matchday 27 - Milan v Napoli

Matchday 29 - Torino v Juventus

Matchday 33 - Lazio v Milan

Matchday 35 - Juventus v Milan

Matchday 37- Juventus v Inter

Matchday 38 - Atalanta v Milan