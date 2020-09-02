Serie A announces mouth-watering season schedule

WATCH every Serie A match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial
With Zlatan Ibrahimovic on board, Milan kicks off the campaign with a favourable-looking opening that sees home games with Bologna and Spezia sandwich a trip a Crotone, though the derby with Inter and a clash against Roma at San Siro follow.
Lazio will be the last visitors to Milan of 2020 on December 23, while the Rossoneri hosts Juventus in early January in one of six matches – which include a visit from Atalanta – that month.
The schedule, published on September 2, is subject to change.
Key fixtures:
Matchday 2 - Roma v Juventus
Matchday 3 - Juventus v Napoli
Matchday 4 - Inter v Milan
Matchday 5 - Milan v Roma
Matchday 7 - Lazio v Juventus
Matchday 8 - Napoli v Milan
Matchday 10 - Juventus v Torino
Matchday 14 - Milan v Lazio
Matchday 16 - Milan v Juventus
Matchday 18 - Inter v Juventus
Matchday 19 - Milan v Atalanta
Matchday 21 - Juventus v Roma
Matchday 22 - Napoli v Juventus
Matchday 23 - Milan v Inter
Matchday 24 - Roma v Milan
Matchday 26 - Juventus v Lazio
Matchday 27 - Milan v Napoli
Matchday 29 - Torino v Juventus
Matchday 33 - Lazio v Milan
Matchday 35 - Juventus v Milan
Matchday 37- Juventus v Inter
Matchday 38 - Atalanta v Milan