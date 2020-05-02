Sassuolo announces return to training

Optional individual sessions will be allowed to take place at the Mapei Football Center from Monday, although social distancing rules must be complied with and there can be no mass gatherings.

A decree issued by the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy on Friday (AEST) opened the door for Sassuolo, SPAL, Bologna and Parma to return to training next week.

The rest of the Serie A clubs have to wait until at least 18 May, which is the day after the Italian government's existing lockdown measures are due to expire.

A Sassuolo statement read: "Players will only be allowed access to the pitches in compliance with rules of social distancing, while access to the Sports Center (locker rooms, gyms, offices) will be prohibited.

"The individual sessions, which will take place during the mornings from Monday to Friday, with the use of three fields, with six players per hour (one player for each half of the pitch), will not be attended by the technical staff, while an emergency health supervision will be guaranteed."

It was reported on Saturday (AEST) that all 20 Serie A clubs had voted to see out the rest of the 2019-2020 season, which has been suspended since 9 March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A date for the return of competitive fixtures is yet to be confirmed.

While the Premier League, Bundesliga and LaLiga are also committed to finishing their campaigns, Eredivisie and Ligue 1 chose to cancel their seasons prematurely.

There have been more than 209,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 28,000 deaths in Italy.