Sarri signs long-term Lazio extension

Lazio became the 21st club to be managed by Sarri when the Italian was appointed last June on a deal that was set to expire in 2023.
The 63-year-old subsequently guided the Biancocelesti to fifth in Serie A this season, six points behind fourth-placed Juventus, to secure Europa League football next term.
Sarri, the oldest manager to win Serie A after triumphing with Juventus in the 2019-2020 season, has notable experience in the Europa League, having lifted the trophy with Chelsea in 2019.
Lazio has committed to invest in the Sarri project after announcing the coach has signed a new contract with the Serie A club, keeping him in charge for the next three seasons.
Sarri will hope to keep reported Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the Eternal City as he looks to challenge domestically and in Europe with Lazio next term.