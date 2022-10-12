Sarri irked by Milinkovic-Savic transfer rumours

The Serbia international has been one of the form players of the campaign in the Italian top flight, with three goals and six assists for a total of nine involvements so far this term.

That form has not gone unnoticed, and Milinkovic-Savic has been subsequently mooted as a major transfer target, with La Gazetto dello Sport running a splash page on a potential Bianconeri switch.

It is not the first time the playmaker has been the subject of intense speculation, but the feverish nature has irked Sarri now, who believes too much hyperbole is being spun about his player.

"I think there is too much noise around him," he stated ahead of his side's UEFA Europe League clash with Sturm Graz.

"The day after our 4-0 win [over Fiorentina] a paper put his name on their front page [about] transfers.

"Milinkovic-Savic, he has room for improvement. You can see that from how many balls he loses."

Lazio's president Claudio Lotito previously warned potential suitors that Milinkovic-Savic would cost a minimum of €120million for any interested party to pry him away from the capital.