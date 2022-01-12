Sanchez snatches Supercoppa glory for Inter

The annual clash between the winners of the previous season's Serie A and Coppa Italia appeared to be heading for a penalty shootout at San Siro.

Lautaro Martinez's spot-kick had earlier cancelled out a Weston McKennie header for Juventus, making its 10th successive appearance in the Supercoppa.

However, there was to be one late twist as substitute Sanchez controlled on his chest, before sliding past Mattia Perin with 121 minutes on the clock to snatch victory for the Nerazzurri.