Sanchez rediscovers love for football at Inter

Sanchez scored only three Premier League goals in 32 appearances after signing for United from Arsenal in 2018.

The Chile international saw his unhappy spell at Old Trafford come to an end when he was allowed to join Inter on a season-long loan.

He made his first start for the club in Sunday's (AEST) 3-1 Serie A win at Sampdoria, scoring his maiden Nerazzurri goal before being dismissed for two quickfire bookings before half-time.

Sanchez has reunited with ex-United striker Romelu Lukaku at San Siro and he feels coach Antonio Conte's desire has helped him to settle in Milan.

"It was a bit like falling in love with football again," Sanchez told UEFA.com.

"I already knew the coach and some players, and I think the club is preparing something nice for the future.

"If I'm not mistaken, Inter haven't won anything for seven or eight years.

"Yes, it was a bit like finding love for football, together with the desire to win something with this club.

"I believe the coach wants to win everything. You can see it from how we train and how we play games. He conveys his desire to the players and is positive for both the club and the team in general."