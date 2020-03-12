Sampdoria Gabbiadini tests positive for COVID-19

Gabbiadini is the second professional player in Serie A — after Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani — to contract COVID-19.

"UC Sampdoria announces that Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)," a club statement read.

"Gabbiadini has a slight fever but is otherwise fine. The club is activating all isolation procedures as set out by the authorities."

In a post on Twitter, Gabbiadini wrote: "I've tested positive for coronavirus. I want to thank you all for the many messages I've received. I also want to let you know that I'm fine, so don't worry. Follow the rules, stay at home and everything will work out."

Gabbiadini played 61 minutes of Sampdoria's 2-1 triumph over Hellas Verona on Monday (AEDT), a match that was ordered to be played behind closed doors.

After the news of the former Southampton player's positive test, Verona cancelled all upcoming activities.

"Hellas Verona FC announces that, following the Sampdoria statement regarding Manolo Gabbiadini's positive test for COVID-19, any scheduled competitive activity is suspended until further notice," a statement from the club read.

"The club is taking steps to prepare all the necessary procedures."

The Italian government has suspended all sport until 3 April because of the outbreak and has placed the country in lockdown, with all shops, except food stores and pharmacies, closing.

There have been more than 12,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 827 deaths in Italy at the time of this report.