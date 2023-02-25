Sampdoria expresses 'indignation' after pig's head left at club HQ

Tensions between Sampdoria's supporters and owner Massimo Ferrero – who was forced to step down as club president amid an investigation into financial crimes in 2021 – have repeatedly boiled over this season.

Sampdoria sits 19th in Serie A, eight points adrift of safety, and the club's players have seen the payment of wages owed in late 2022 delayed.

Ferrero has reportedly been sent bullets in the past and the latest threatening message received by the club has provoked a strong reaction.

Calciomercato reported the presence of the grisly gift, with the head apparently accompanied by a message which read: "The next heads will be yours".

In a statement issued in response, the club said: "UC Sampdoria expresses deep indignation in the face of the umpteenth serious act of intimidation that took place this morning at the company headquarters in Piazza Borgo Pila.

"The company underlines that any type of attack on a member of the board of directors represents an attack on all its members, on their work and on the seriousness with which they have approached this important position.

"Since its appointment, the board has operated with cohesion, unity of purpose and independence, with the sole purpose of ensuring the continuation of Sampdoria's corporate and sporting activity pending the transition to new ownership."