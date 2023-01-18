Salernitana rehires Nicola two days after sacking

The Serie A club dismissed Nicola on Tuesday (AEDT) in the wake of a crushing 8-2 defeat to Atalanta a day earlier.

Nicola kept Salernitana in the top flight last term, though they have struggled again this campaign despite reportedly investing around €40million in pre-season, with the loss in Bergamo leaving it 16th in the table.

However, just two days after the club confirmed Nicola's dismissal in a press release, the coach claims he is back in the hot seat after pleading to president Danilo Iervolino.

"I'll tell you the truth. Yesterday I received a call from president Iervolino," Nicola wrote. "With his methods, which are always amiable and kind, [Iervolino] explained the reasons for his decision, which he took with bitterness but was supposed to mark our discontinuity after the very bad match in Bergamo against Atalanta.

"I immediately held my hands up, assuming all the responsibilities for an inadequate performance and the consequential heavy defeat, because I believe in this club, as well as in the men who make it up, just as I believe in the great support behind it.

"I strongly urged the president to reconsider the decision, knowing that I was pulling on the heartstrings of a human soul that has a deep sensitivity to understand, and who strongly wants to build a different kind of football. I love Salerno and I blindly believe in this project.

"It is he [the president] who strongly believes that when men all pull in the same direction, they are capable of extraordinary things, and I have already seen many extraordinary things done by him.

"I thank the president for having called me. This is the demonstration that new football is a football of passion and heart, and for this I want to repay his trust with all my strength and with all the passion I have.

"With the sports management led by Morgan De Sanctis, whom I thank for the mediation without which this operation would not have been possible, weeks of very hard work and continuous discussion await us to achieve our goals.

"Now let's start again together, ALL of us, and tell another extraordinary football story, giving back to the Granata fans the same passion and the same sense of belonging that they show us unconditionally. This is Salerno, this is Salernitana: much more than a football team."

Despite Nicola's passionate letter and claim of being reinstated, Salernitana has not posted any official confirmation of his return on social media nor its website.

Club president Danilo Iervolino did confirm the reappointment, saying:

"I felt compelled to change things after the Atalanta defeat. In that instance, you can only do one thing: review the project and change the coach,"

"Despite what has been written, we found many other interested coaches. There are many coaches, hundreds across the globe, who have offered themselves to Salernitana.

"But [Nicola] and I communicated through [sporting director Morgan] De Sanctis, who spoke highly of him. Nicola wanted to get straight back to work. He admitted to his mistakes and how much he loves this city.

"If you don't lose someone, you never know how much you will miss them. His words struck me. I would have missed him. I thought about it a lot, knowing we had replacements, but this was for the good of Salernitana.

"Now he has another chance with us. With this commitment, he can carry the team forward and make sure we don't again suffer the type of discomfort like on Sunday afternoon [against Atalanta]."