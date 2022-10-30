Salernitana brings high-flying Lazio back to earth October 30, 2022 22:19 Lazio lost for just the second time this season after the shock 3-1 defeat to Salernitana at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday (AEDT). Getty Images MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Lazio Football Serie A Salernitana Previous Mari discharged from hospital three days after sta Read Next Milan loses ground in Serie A with Torino defeat Read - Latest Stories October 30, 2022 22:43 Milan loses ground in Serie A with Torino defeat October 30, 2022 22:19 Salernitana brings high-flying Lazio back to earth October 30, 2022 14:04 Mari discharged from hospital after stabbing October 29, 2022 22:38 Inter maintains form to extend unbeaten run October 29, 2022 19:54 Juve grinds out win after dazzing Fagioli strike October 29, 2022 16:13 Pioli eyes winning run before World Cup break October 28, 2022 22:04 Tarantino recounts role in halting knife attack October 28, 2022 18:26 Mari 'fine' after surviving horrific stabbing October 28, 2022 17:25 Wounded Juventus looking to rise at Lecce October 28, 2022 02:00 It's too late to say Sarri for jaded Juventus