Salernitana appoints Sousa after sacking Nicola

Nicola was rehired on January 18 just two days after departing the club, but three defeats in four league games since then has led to another parting of the ways.

Salernitana confirmed the news on its official website on Thursday, with the announcement of Sousa's arrival following moments later.

Sousa takes charge of his 12th different club, and his second in the Italian top flight following a two-year spell at Fiorentina.

The 52-year-old more recently managed Poland at Euro 2020 and spent six months with Flamengo before being dismissed in June.

Salernitana are 16th in Serie A, five points above the relegation zone with 16 games to play.

Fellow struggler Spezia also parted company with head coach Luca Gotti on Thursday after collecting just one point from its past four matches.