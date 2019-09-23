Ronaldo to miss Juventus' trip to Brescia

The Portugal international will miss the midweek trip to Stadio Mario Rigamonti due to "slight fatigue in the adductor", according to the club, having played three times in the space of eight days.

Ronaldo was on the field for every minute of the league games against Fiorentina and Hellas Verona, with a 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw away at Atletico Madrid sandwiched in between.

While Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio and Douglas Costa all remain sidelined, Gonzalo Higuain is included in the squad list.

The striker suffered a facial injury following his second-half introduction during the 2-1 triumph over Verona on Saturday, though he did not break any bones in his nose and could feature in the clash with Brescia.

Juventus has posted three wins and a draw in four Serie A outings so far this season, leaving it two points behind leader Inter in the table.