Ronaldo sends out warning to Serie A rivals

"True champions never break! Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season," Ronaldo said on Instagram, the first time he has spoken since Juventus crashed out of the Round 16 to Porto.

"More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet."

Ronaldo's future at Juventus is in the spotlight after a third UEFA Champions League failure since he was signed in the summer of 2018 from Real Madrid.

"It's true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory... and so do I," the 36-year-old continued.

Ronaldo is the record scorer in the competition with 134 goals, and has lifted the trophy five times with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

But the Portuguese forward failed to score in either leg of a knockout round for the first time in 16 years.

He added: "History can't be deleted, it's written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work. And those who don't understand this, will never achieve glory and success."

Juventus is third in Serie A, 10 points behind leader Inter Milan but with a game in hand, as it targets a 10th consecutive league title.

It is also through to the Coppa Italia final.

"Ronaldo is fine, it's normal that he is disappointed the other night like the whole team," coach Andrea Pirlo said before Monday's (AEDT) game in Sardinia.

"Ronaldo trained well, he recovered to play tomorrow.

"It is normal for there to be rumours after the elimination because he is the most important figure in the world of football together with (Lionel) Messi and always makes people talk about him, but let's remember that he has always done well, scoring over 90 goals in 100 games.

"It may happen that he doesn't score in a match and it happens to the others too, but with him it makes more noise."

Pirlo added: "We trained together and went back to work. We will face a Cagliari team that has recently changed its coach and has immediately achieved excellent results.

"So it will be an important match and it will take great pride and team spirit for us to play a good match."