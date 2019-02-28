Ronaldo resumes Juve training after ankle scare

Watch Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS
The 34-year-old was forced to train separately on Wednesday after taking a knock in the 1-0 Serie A win at Bologna last Monday (AEDT).
However, the Portugal star now looks likely to face Napoli this weekend after being cleared to take part in a team session.
"Cristiano Ronaldo trained as normal with the group, having yesterday done work separately," Juve said in a statement on Thursday.
The news is a boost for Massimiliano Allegri's side, who can move 16 points clear at the top of the table if it wins at the San Paolo on Monday.
Ronaldo has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Juve since his €112million move from Real Madrid last July.