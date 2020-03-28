Ronaldo and Juve players agree pay cut

Juve has not played since beating Serie A title rival Inter Milan behind closed doors on 9 March (AEDT).

Italy's top flight will not return until at least 3 May, a date that could be pushed further back, with the nation recording the highest number of deaths at more than 10,000 as a result of COVID-19.

Defending champion Juventus has therefore moved to reduce players' wages.

Fellow UEFA Champions League giant Barcelona filed to make cuts after its squad reportedly refused an initial proposal, but Ronaldo and the rest of Juve's stars, plus head coach Sarri, were able to reach an agreement.

"[The club has] reached an understanding with the players and the coach of the first team regarding their compensation for the residual portion of the current sport season," a statement read.

"The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020.

"In the coming weeks, personal agreements with the players and the coach will be finalised, as required by the current regulations.

"The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about €90 million for the 2019-2020 financial year.

"Should the current season's matches be rescheduled, the club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensations according to the actual resumption and finalisation of official competitions.

"Juventus would like to thank the players and the coach for their commitment at a difficult time for everyone."