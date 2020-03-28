Roma to pay tribute to medical workers

Elite sport has been halted by the global crisis, with more than 650,000 confirmed cases and in excess of 30,000 deaths.

Only the United States has more cases than Italy, where Serie A has been suspended until at least 3 May.

Roma last played at Cagliari on 2 March (AEDT), winning 4-3, but the club has a plan for its next game in front of a packed crowd at Stadio Olimpico.

The Serie A side announced it will dedicate its "first home match in front of fans after football returns to honouring and celebrating the medical workers who have been on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19".

A statement added it was "an extension of the club's 'HEROES' series on social media, which pays tribute to individual doctors, nurses and medics in Italy and around the world".

The promise of 5000 free tickets for medical workers would "allow fans to show their appreciation for the selfless efforts of the medics during this crisis", Roma explained.

It will also honour workers who have lost their lives, introduce a reduced price rate for medical staff from the start of next season, and donate a proportion of each ticket sale to the club's fundraising campaign.

Roma president James Pallotta added: "It is impossible to overstate just how much we appreciate the work of the medical staff in Italy and around the world."

Pallotta has donated €75,000 ($134,400) to the club's COVID-19 fundraising project, which has brought in more than €530,000 ($949,280).