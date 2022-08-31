Roma seals loan deal for Camara

The Guinea international is the seventh arrival at the Stadio Olimpico during this transfer window, following in the footsteps of Nemanja Matic, Mile Svilar, Zeki Celik, Paulo Dybala, Georginio Wijnaldum and Andrea Belotti.

Camara, who will wear the number 20 for the Giallorossi, spent four seasons with Olympiacos, winning three league titles.

The 25-year-old was linked with a host of clubs across Europe in this window but is now looking forward to his new challenge with Roma.

Getting his first Roma shirt ... almost 10 years before he joined the club! 🤯



🎙️ New signing @MCamarajr10 explains the story...#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/ZkH52sInhm — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 31, 2022

"I am very happy to be here," Camara said. "Roma represents a great opportunity for me.

"It will be a challenging season, between cups and the league, but I am here to give my contribution and help the team in every competition in which we participate.

"Seeing the Olimpico and the Giallorossi fans was magnificent; I can't wait to play for them."

Camara could make his Roma debut when the Giallorossi travel to Udinese in Serie A on Sunday.