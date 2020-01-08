Roma extends Cristante deal until 2024

The midfielder, who joined from Atalanta last year after a spell on loan, was thrilled to commit his future to the Stadio Olimpico outfit.

"I'm delighted to renew my contract," the Italy midfielder said.

"This is where I want to be, to keep on improving; I believe in the project we are building here and I think it can be very successful."

Cristante has made 54 appearances for Roma, scoring five goals and earning praise from sporting director Gianluca Petrachi.

"I was well aware of Bryan's technical ability even before I came to Roma," Petrachi said.

"Once I got here, I also had the chance to observe and appreciate the dedication and drive he brings to his work every day."