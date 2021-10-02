Roma captain Pellegrini signs new deal

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Italy midfielder's future had been the subject of speculation, with his previous deal due to expire at the end of this season and reportedly including a €30 million ($47.9 million) release clause.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were among the clubs to be linked with the 25-year-old, who has scored six goals and provided two assists in nine appearances this season.

The Giallorossi on Sunday (AEDT) announced that Pellegrini has agreed a new deal to keep him in the Eternal City until 30 June, 2026.

"It's impossible for me to explain this feeling, it's what I've always wanted – to cement this bond between myself and my team and my city," Pellegrini said. "You couldn't imagine a greater feeling than this.

"I feel truly honoured that the ownership, Tiago [Pinto, the general manager] and the coach [Jose Mourinho] have always considered me so important; I will try to repay that faith every day on the pitch by giving 110 per cent and doing everything I can to keep improving."

Pinto said: "From the moment I started work here, a key target was to agree a contract extension with Lorenzo. For that reason, this is a very significant day for me.

"Lorenzo is the perfect example of the core characteristics of our sporting project, not just because of his evident ability as a player but also because, being a Rome-born, Roma fan who was developed within our academy system, he shares a bond with the club that makes him a pillar of what we are building.

"No sporting project can be put in place without a clear and strong identity underpinning it."