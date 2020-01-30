Roma captain Florenzi joins Valencia on loan

Florenzi, who came through the ranks at Roma, has been a regular in its first team since 2012-2013.

Having come into the side as a midfielder, Florenzi has regularly been deployed at right-back for both club and country, making 35 appearances so far for Italy.

However, the 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Paulo Fonseca this term, featuring in 14 Serie A matches, making 12 starts.

Valencia have now confirmed they have reached an agreement with Roma for Florenzi to sign on loan for the rest of 2019-20.

Los Ches sits seventh in LaLiga, though are just four points behind third-placed Sevilla.