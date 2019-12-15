LaLiga
Ribery set to miss 10 weeks after ankle surgery

Fiorentina star Franck Ribery is set to miss 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his ankle on Sunday (AEDT).

Ribery, 36, suffered the injury during Fiorentina's 1-0 loss to Lecce in Serie A on 1 December (AEDT).

Fiorentina announced that the French attacker had undergone surgery and it expected him to resume full training in around 10 weeks' time.

"Franck Ribery today underwent surgery for stabilisation of the tibiofibular syndesmosis," a club statement read.

"The operation, carried out by Professor Gabel, was a complete success.

"The player will return to Florence on Sunday and begin his rehabilitation plan. He will resume exercise in two weeks.

"[He] is expected to resume full training in around 10 weeks' time."

Ribery has scored two goals and provided two assists in 11 league matches this season.

Fiorentina, which is struggling in 13th in Serie A, hosts league leader Inter Milan on Monday (AEDT).

