Prosecutors seeking harsh punishment for Juve

Former chairman Andrea Agnelli and the rest of Juve's directors quit en-masse last year amid investigations into financial violations during their time in charge.

A separate ruling made last year acquitted Juve and other clubs of their financial conduct within Serie A, with a case centred on player values in exchanges and transfers.

But football prosecutors are hoping to punish Juve as they seek new documents collected by public prosecutors in Turin surrounding the club's conduct.

According to widespread reports in Italy, prosecutor Giuseppe Chine filed another motion on Friday local time, and the court of appeal will now consider the request.

Chine believes a nine-point deduction should be applied should Juve be found guilty.

Such a move would seriously hamper Juve in its quest to secure European football next season, denying it of a major source of both income and attraction to top players.

The club has denied any wrongdoing, while lawyers claimed prosecutors had not brought enough in to reach the adequate threshold for a new ruling.

In addition, Chine is seeking bans for both Agnelli and former chief football officer Fabio Paratici, who is now with Tottenham Hotspur.