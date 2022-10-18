Pogba back in training with Juventus

The midfielder's second spell with Juve got off to a nightmare start when he suffered a lesion to the lateral meniscus in his right knee.

That injury blow has prevented Pogba from making a competitive appearance for the Bianconeri following his Manchester United exit.

V happy to be on the green again! ⚪⚫ #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/fNv33MK9yj — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 18, 2022

Pogba was back training with his Juve team-mates on Wednesday, however, with the club revealing he worked "partially" with the squad as he was pictured in action.

That is good news for both the Serie A giants and France five weeks before the holder starts its defence of the World Cup against Australia in Qatar.

Confirmation of Pogba's return came after Les Bleus head coach Didier Deschamps stated he would need to be sure the 29-year-old is fully fit before naming him in his squad.

Speaking after attending Tuesday's Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, Deschamps said: "His programme is going well. The important thing is that he is cured, I think he will be, and this is already a good thing.



"Then there will be the question of whether he looks athletic, since he hasn't played for a long time.

"But I repeat, before thinking about whether I call him up, he must be healed."