Pirlo's Juventus appointment surprises Zola

Pirlo, 41, was sensationally appointed Juve coach after the Serie A winner sacked Sarri in the wake of its Champions League last-16 exit to Lyon.
Former Juve midfielder Pirlo, who was only recently named the Under-23s boss in Turin, will surprisingly have his first taste of senior coaching with the Bianconeri.
Baffled Gattuso says Pirlo is 'screwed'
Zola worked as an assistant to Sarri at Chelsea in 2018-2019 and he told Sky Sport Italia: "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't surprised by this.
"It's fascinating and if the project works, it'll go down as a huge success story for the club. It's not an easy job, though, as Juventus are asking to win in a certain way.
"This is a courageous move from the club and based on the quality of the man, but Pirlo will need their support going forward. It's not simple, but I do think he can have real success."
Pirlo left Juve in 2015 after the Bianconeri, who had been chasing the treble, were beaten 3-1 in the Champions League final by Barcelona.
He spent two years in MLS with New York City before calling time on his playing career.
The 2006 World Cup winner is a six-time Serie A champion, having won two Scudetti with Milan and four with Juve. He twice triumphed in the Champions League as a Rossoneri player, in 2003 and 2007.