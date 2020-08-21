Pirlo adds Tudor to Juventus coaching staff

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Despite not playing alongside one another during their respective playing stints at Juve, Tudor and Pirlo will join forces in the dugout at the Old Lady.

Former defender Tudor, 42, has previous coaching experience in Serie A, having led Udinese in two separate spells before returning to Hajduk this year.

A statement released by Hajduk read: "Igor Tudor is no longer the coach of Hajduk after he decided to accept the offer of new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo to join him in Italy as an assistant.

"We wish coach Tudor a lot of luck and success in his future career."

Pirlo was a surprise appointment after Serie A champion Juve dispensed with Maurizio Sarri after its UEFA Champions League elimination at the hands of Lyon in August.