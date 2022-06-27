Pioli says Scudetto just the start for Milan

Pioli's side dethroned city rival Inter by beating Sassuolo on the final day of the 2021-2022 campaign, securing its first trophy since lifting the Italian Super Cup in 2016.

The Rossoneri won their final five matches and went 15 without defeat, with their final tally of 88 points their second best in the three-points-per-win era.

Inter will be hungry to reclaim the Serie A title in the 2022-2023 campaign, with Simone Inzaghi looking set to bring in Romelu Lukaku on loan and Paulo Dybala on a free transfer.

Pioli, speaking after receiving honorary citizenship at Noceto, expressed his delight over Milan's success but acknowledged the champion will face stern competition in defending its title.

"I am very happy and proud to be here this morning. I am very attached to this city, I know the place well," Pioli said. "The compliments make me happy, they are deserved for a club, a team, which has always believed and has always given our best.

"We have been able to hold on in difficult moments and that has produced great satisfaction.

"We know we have done something special, but it must be a starting point. We know the difficulties given the competitiveness that will be in Italy and in Europe.

"The guys have great enthusiasm and a lot of passion, every day they try to improve to be a team that knows how to accept defeats but which also knows how to enhance the strengths of their team-mates."