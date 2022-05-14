Pioli focused on Milan as Scudetto race intensifies

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Rossoneri could secure the Scudetto on Monday (AEST) if they beat Atalanta and their city rival fails to defeat Cagliari.

Pioli's team has 80 points, two clear of Inter at the summit with two games left to play as the fierce rivals battle for the title.

Victory over Atalanta, which is unbeaten on its past seven league visits to face the Rossoneri, would mark the first time Milan has managed more than 80 points in a campaign since the title-winning 2010-2011 term.

It would also leave Milan requiring just a point in its final game to win the league at Sassuolo; the leader boasting a favourable head-to-head record over Inter, which hosts Sampdoria on the final day.

Head coach Pioli, speaking at a pre-match news conference on Sunday (AEST), reiterated that his thoughts remain solely with Milan and not on what Simone Inzaghi's team do.

"I don't care, I'm not thinking about what Inter can do," he said. "We don't need any other motivation because we are already at our best from this point of view.

"We don't have to think any further, we have to think about 17:59 tomorrow, when the match will start. We have to keep thinking only about the match, what will happen next will depend on how the match will be.

"Then what will happen, will happen, we have the strength to be able to determine our own path. I think the team will face the match with great awareness, both of the moment and of their qualities.

"We have overcome many stages, positive and negative, which have helped us to grow. We have been very good up to now, we will have to be better from here to the end."