Pioli expected Milan response to Juve setback

Serie A leader Milan saw its unbeaten league start come to an end in a 3-1 reverse in midweek, a game that saw Davide Calabria have to deputise in midfield.

However, the Rossoneri bouncved back in their quest to end thei title drought with a 2-0 triumph over Torino thanks to first-half goals from Rafael Leao and Franck Kessie.

"I must admit, I was not at all surprised by this performance," Pioli said. "I know these lads and expected them to give this kind of a response.

"The first half was excellent, particularly in terms of quality, and we inevitably came under pressure during the second half against a Torino side in good form."

However, Leao will miss Milan's next game through suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards, while Sandro Tonali left the game on a stretcher and Brahim Diaz picked up a knock.

"We don’t have any news yet, we'll have to see, they both got nasty knocks," Pioli said. "What does disappoint me is losing Leao for the next game, because I've never seen a player booked for simulation in midfield. I don't think that was in any way fair or a real understanding of the situation."

There was some positive news as Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his comeback from a calf injury late off the bench having been expected to play no part.

"We knew that if he passed the final test tomorrow in training, he'd be ready for a small portion of the game," Pioli said. "The muscular injury is behind him now, we will see what to do in the Coppa Italia. Zlatan is unique, we hope to have him in full shape as quickly as possible."