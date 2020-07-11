Pioli dismisses comparisons amid Rangnick rumours

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

In-form Milan travels to face Gattuso's Napoli on Monday (AEST) in a crucial game for both teams in the fight to finish fifth in Serie A.

The Rossoneri go on the road looking to maintain their unbeaten run since the season resumed in Italy. They rallied from 2-0 down to stun leader Juventus in midweek, having also beaten second-placed Lazio last weekend.

Pioli took charge in October after the departure of Marco Giampaolo, who had been appointed prior to the 2019-2020 season after Gattuso left by mutual agreement.

Milan finished fifth last season, in the process missing out on UEFA Champions League football, but the former Italy international is now at the helm with Napoli, the winner of this year's Coppa Italia final.

Asked to evaluate his reign so far in contrast to Gattuso's achievements in 2018-2019, Pioli said: "It is difficult to do it. Gattuso had started the season from the beginning, I didn't.

"We are talking about a coach [Gattuso] capable of making the teams he trains play well, giving an important mentality.

"He did it at Milan, he is doing it today at Napoli. And that's what I'm trying to do, too. The numbers can be compared in the end and there is still much to do."

Pioli arrived with Milan sitting in 13th place in the table, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

While there were ups and downs in the early months, the recent run of results – it has taken 13 points from five games since the restart – offers much promise for the future.

"We did not immediately have the continuity that is acquired by working together, it takes time to build a game philosophy and get to know the players especially from a character point of view," Pioli said.

"We must finish the championship well, there are still many points available and many important games. Tomorrow we have a very difficult one, against a great team and a coach who gave them the right mentality, leading to their Coppa Italia victory.

"We face a team that is doing very well, just as we are doing very well. We need to think only about what we can still do, and not what we could have done before."

Despite the recent good work, Milan continues to be linked with a move for Ralf Rangnick. For Pioli, however, the only concern is finishing this current campaign strongly, rather than worrying about his job.

"I don't know if the club has already decided," he said on speculation over Rangnick joining the club. "But this is not my concern, nor is it for the players.

"We are only thinking of doing well. We are reaping the benefits of the work started in October, we and the club have to grow further and close the season satisfied."