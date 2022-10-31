Pioli agrees Milan contract extension

The Rossoneri coach has been in position at San Siro since 2019, having previously taken charge of rival Inter.

Pioli did not last long with the Nerazzurri, yet he has been a huge success with Milan, last season winning the Scudetto – their first since 2011.

The 57-year-old's deal was due to expire at the end of this campaign, but the club confirmed a two-year extension on Tuesday (AEDT).

"Having begun this virtuous path, which led to the 2021-2022 Serie A title, AC Milan and Stefano shall continue to work on this ambitious project, which reflects the club's history and values," a short statement added.

Pioli has won 87 of his 153 matches as Milan coach, with that 56.9 per cent win rate his best at any club.

Milan finished sixth in Serie A in Pioli's first season after he took over in the October, before jumping to second and then first in the subsequent campaigns.

Despite a shock defeat to Torino on Monday, the Rossoneri are third this term.