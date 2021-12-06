Perisic set for decisive talks over Inter future

The Croatia international is only under contract until the end of the season and it has been reported Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is keen for a reunion with the 32-year-old.

Perisic, who has scored three goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances this season, says he is only interested in Serie A champion Inter's quest to win more trophies for the time being.

He said: "The last two years have been wonderful for me, but this is the past.

"I'm hungry, we want to win again this year. I don't like to talk about the future, I'm focused on this period and we have to give everything we have every day."

The Nerazzurri are assured of a place in the last 16 of the Champions League, but Perisic is eyeing a victory at the Santiago Bernabeu to win Group D.

"I'm focused only on tomorrow, as are my team-mates. We want to play a great game and finish in first place," he added.

"We have time and in a couple of weeks we'll talk [about his future]. Let's see what can happen."

Madrid has won each of its past three games against Inter in the Champions League, while the Italian giant has only one victory in its previous 12 meetings with Spanish sides.