Pastore doubts Serie A season can finish

Italy has been in lockdown for almost two weeks as its government attempts to contain the spread of the disease, which has claimed the lives of close to 5000 people across the country.

There were more than 790 deaths recorded in Italy on Saturday, with sport across the globe put on hold.

Serie A has been suspended until at least April while UEFA postponed UEFA EURO 2020 until next year.

Italian Footballers' Association (AIC) president Damiano Tommasi said the Serie A season could resume in May or June if all goes well amid the COVID-19 emergency, but Pastore has serious doubts over the conclusion of the 2019-2020 campaign.

"We'll see if we play again from this season or the next. To be honest, I think it'll be impossible to finish the season, as we need at least 20-30 days of training to be ready," the Argentina international said on local radio.

"All the clubs will lose money, but I think it's pretty much impossible to resume where we left off. It would mean ending later and later, so having to move the start of the next campaign.

"But we can't do that, because next summer there's the Euros, the Copa America, etcetera."

Prior to the Serie A hiatus, defending champion Juventus topped the table by one point ahead of Lazio.

The last top-flight fixture was between Sassuolo and Brescia, with the former winning 3-0 on 10 March (AEDT).