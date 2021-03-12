No show, no punishment for Torino

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The league's sports judge Gerardo Mastrandrea said the 3 March (AEDT) game would be rescheduled and that Torino would not be penalised.

On the day of the game, regional authorities in Turin placed Torino under quarantine after eight of its players tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19, but Serie A refused to postpone the match.

The Italian League failed to cancel or reschedule the game at the time and after a 45-minute wait after the scheduled kick-off, Lazio players were informed by the referee that Torino was considered to have forfeited and that the match had been abandoned.

That decision has now been overturned.

The situation mirrors a previous episode when Napoli was ordered not to travel to Juventus by local health authorities in October.

The club was handed a 3-0 defeat and a one-point deduction, but in December won an appeal at the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI).