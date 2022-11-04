Napoli's 'Kvaradona' to miss Atalanta blockbuster

WATCH Atalanta v Napoli LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 21-year-old talent has made a thrilling impact since joining Napoli from Dinamo Batumi in July, playing a key role in his team leading the Italian top flight and topping its UEFA Champions League group.

With eight goals and eight assists in 17 games across all competitions, Kvaratskhelia has barely put a foot wrong for Luciano Spalletti's team.

This has been a difficult week though, with Napoli's 13-game winning run coming to an end when it lost 2-0 at Liverpool on Wednesday (AEDT), albeit with the host's late goals coming after Kvaratskhelia was substituted.

It was reported by Gazzetta dello Sport that Kvaratskhelia then suffered a break-in at his home on Wednesday night European time, with his Mini car stolen and later retrieved by police.

Now the youngster will miss at least one game, with a Napoli statement reading: "Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is ruled out of the trip to Bergamo after suffering from acute lower back pain."

It remains to be seen whether he returns for Wednesday's (AEDT) game against Empoli, or next weekend's clash with Udinese, both of which will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Such has been Kvaratskhelia's impact at Napoli, he has been compared to club legend Maradona, earning the nickname 'Kvaradona'.

Argentine forward Maradona was the driving force of Napoli when the Naples club won the 1986-1987 and 1989-1990 Serie A titles, its only Scudetto triumphs to date.