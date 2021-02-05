Napoli's Koulibaly tests positive for COVID-19

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The centre-back returned a positive result on Friday and began self-isolating ahead of Sunday's (AEDT) league game against struggling Genoa.

Napoli is scheduled to face Atalanta for a place in the Coppa Italia final on Thursday (AEDT) and Juve, which sits two points ahead of it in fourth in Serie A, the next Sunday (AEDT).

A club statement read: "After the swabs carried out this morning, Kalidou Koulibaly tested positive for COVID-19.

"The player is asymptomatic and will observe a period of self-isolation at home."

Napoli is already without Faouzi Ghoulam for its trip to Genoa after the full-back tested positive for COVID-19.

After taking on Juventus, Napoli will travel to Granada for the first leg of its UEFA Europa League Round of 32 tie on 19 February (AEDT).