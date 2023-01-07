Napoli strengthens with signing of Bereszynski from Sampdoria

WATCH Serie A LIVE and ONLY on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bereszynski joins from fellow Serie A side Samp, where he has spent the past six years, on an initial loan until July with the option for Napoli to make the deal permanent.

The 30-year-old Poland international has made 180 appearances in the Italian top flight since the start of 2017, which is the sixth-most of any defender during that period.

He will provide competition for Giovanni Di Lorenzo on the right side of defence for Napoli, which is four points clear of Juventus at the top of the table.

Both Napoli and Samp clubs confirmed the transfer on their official websites, some 24 hours before they face off at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Monday (AEDT).

Luciano Spalletti's men suffered their first loss of the season against Inter in mid-week action but they remain the favourites to win the title for the first time since the 1989-1990 season.