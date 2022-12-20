Napoli star Osimhen shuts down transfer talk

Manchester United has been touted as contender for Osimhen's signature after terminating the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo, while Tottenham has previously been linked with the Nigeria international.

Osimhen leads Serie A's scoring charts with nine goals this season, and his superb form helped Napoli move eight points clear at the summit before the World Cup break.

Napoli has not won the Scudetto since Diego Maradona inspired it to glory in the 1989-1990 campaign, and Osimhen is determined to end that drought before moving on.

"The future is this moment, it is winning something important in Italy. It is difficult to think of anything better than Napoli," he said.

"This is one of the greatest teams in Europe, it's an extraordinary club, and it's normal that now I'm only focused on what we have to do this season.

"Because we haven't done anything yet, we have to win something. Then we'll see what happens."

Osimhen credits his own development to the methods of Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti, who led the side to a third-placed finish in his first campaign in charge last season.

"I always change, every day. It's important to continue to change, to grow, to always take a step forward," Osimhen said.

"My growth is linked to Spalletti, he believes in me, he gives me stimuli, makes me work hard and never lets me stop.

"With him, everything is more simple because you understand that it's a job that he makes you do to improve further. It's just the beginning for me, I haven't reached any goal yet."