Napoli postpone return to training

Napoli has postponed its return to training amid the coronavirus pandemic, the club announced on Tuesday (AEDT).

Fabian contract talks on hold at Napoli

Serie A side Napoli was planning to resume training on Thursday (AEDT), despite being warned it would be dangerous with Italy in lockdown due to COVID-19.

But with more than 6,000 deaths in Italy, Napoli have delayed their training comeback amid Serie A's hiatus.

"Napoli announces that sporting activity has been suspended until further notice," the club tweeted.

"The date when training will be resumed will be established in due course depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 emergency situation."

Globally, there have been over 378,300 cases and at least 16,490 deaths.

 

