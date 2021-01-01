Napoli forward Osimhen positive for coronavirus

The 21-year-old has been sidelined since last November after dislocating his shoulder while representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Lille player tested positive for COVID-19, on his return from Belgium, where the club had authorised him to continue his convalescence.

"Napoli can confirm that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for COVID-19 after his return to Italy," a Napoli statement read.

"Osimhen is currently asymptomatic and has not come into contact with the rest of the squad."

Osimhen has scored two goals in six league appearances, but has not played since 9 November (AEDT) because of his shoulder injury.

The positive test could rule him out of the Italian Super Cup against Juventus on 21 January (AEDT) in Reggio Emilia.

Napoli is fifth in Serie A and travels to Cagliari on Monday (AEDT) as the Italian league returns after the Christmas break.