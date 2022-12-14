Nainggolan blames Monchi for 'ruining' Roma

The Spaniard, who is now back with former club Sevilla, arrived at Stadio Olimpico in 2017, amid a period where the club was a frequent rival to Juventus in the Serie A title race.

Although it finished third in his first season, an exodus of key players – including Nainggolan, and now-Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Alisson – saw it finish sixth in 2018-2019.

The club has struggled to recover its top-four status since, even after Monchi's own exit in 2019, and Nainggolan has suggested it was the Spaniard's calls that sunk their once-promising credentials.

"He ruined the team," he said. "He sold all the players. I can't even name him. If I'd known he was leaving soon after I went, I would have stayed.

"We had very strong players, and then we sold them. If you want to win, you have to keep strong players. If you always change, you will never have a solid base to work off."

At 34, Nainggolan shows no sign of slowing down, but the midfielder says a return to Roma will not be on the cards if he looks to depart Antwerp.

"If I went back to Roma now, I would run the risk of ruining all of the wonderful memories I have there," he said.

"Roma was the place, in terms of football, where I felt loved and respected. I'm too old to go back now. I live for football in my own way."